Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Morganton, NC
