Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.