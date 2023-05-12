Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Morganton, NC
