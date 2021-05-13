 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

