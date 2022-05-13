Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
