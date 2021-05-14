 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

