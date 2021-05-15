 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

