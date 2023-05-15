It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of r…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …