Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Winds should be cal…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. W…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast fo…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures to…