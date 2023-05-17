Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We'll see sunshin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…