Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Morganton, NC
