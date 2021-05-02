 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

