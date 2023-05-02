Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Morganton, NC
