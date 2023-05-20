Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees.…