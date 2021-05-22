Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. W…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees t…
Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks will see warm temperatures to…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Winds should…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks to reach a…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperature…