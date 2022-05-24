Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. How likely is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. How likely …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 61-degree low is f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't go…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over…