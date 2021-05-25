The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckil…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morg…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast …