 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert