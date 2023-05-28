Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Morganton, NC
