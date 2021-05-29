 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

