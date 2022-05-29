Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 29, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

