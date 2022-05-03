Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.