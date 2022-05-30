Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Morganton, NC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

