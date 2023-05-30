The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Morganton, NC
