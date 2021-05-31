Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.