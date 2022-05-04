Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Morganton, NC

The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.