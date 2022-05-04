The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degre…
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…