Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.