Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Y…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Morganton folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The Morganton are…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thund…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Morganton …