Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.