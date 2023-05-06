Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Morganton. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 de…
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist…