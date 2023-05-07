The Morganton area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Morganton, NC
