Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.