Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Morganton, NC
