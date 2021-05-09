 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Morganton, NC

The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

