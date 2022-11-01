It will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Morganton, NC
