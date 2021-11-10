 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Morganton, NC

It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

