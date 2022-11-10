Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.