Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, tem…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wind…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variab…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s t…