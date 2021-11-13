Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It will be a warm day in Morganton. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening in Morganton: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variab…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s t…
Morganton will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, tem…