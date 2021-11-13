 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

