Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC
