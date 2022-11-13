Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.