Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

