Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Morganton, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 deg…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will b…
Morganton's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatur…