Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

