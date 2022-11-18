Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.