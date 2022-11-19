 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

