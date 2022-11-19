Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.