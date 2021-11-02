Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Morganton, NC
