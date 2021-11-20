Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.