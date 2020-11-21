Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Morganton will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.