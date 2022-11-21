Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Morganton, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.