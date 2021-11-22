Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Morganton could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Morganton, NC
