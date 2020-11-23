 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Morganton, NC

Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

